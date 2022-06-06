Covid-19 cases decline in Cuba

Cuba on Monday reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest number of contagions in recent times, and only one seriously ill patient is being treated at an intensive care unit.

So far, Cuba has accumulated 1,105,477 contagions since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March 2020.

According to the daily report from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), no one died due to complications from the disease in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 8,529.

At a press briefing on television, MINSAP added that 1,047 patients are in hospitals or at home nationwide, 37 of whom are under epidemiological surveillance, 886 are suspected cases and 124 are active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 29 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease, so the total number of recovered patients rose to 1,096,765, according to the source.

In addition to the effect of the homegrown vaccines, such statistics led health authorities to eliminate the mandatory use facemasks a few days ago for all social activities, except when visiting the doctor.