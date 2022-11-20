Although the government negotiating commission names are still unknown, the resumption of the Dialogue Table with the National Liberation Army (ELN) will begin coming Monday in Caracas, Venezuela.

Colombian government and ELN to resume talks on Monday

The high commissioner for peace, and the ELN dialogue delegation announced this new step Friday night.

“Both sides are aware of the deep desire of the Colombian people, society and the nation itself to move on in a process of peace and full construction of democracy,” they said.

In the statement, both sides called the national and foreign press to the public ceremony to be held in Venezuela´s capital.

The text was signed by Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace, and Pablo Beltrán, head of the ELN Dialogue Delegation.