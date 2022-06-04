The Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET, in Spanish) on Saturday reported that the recent climatic event that hit the Caribbean country may become a tropical phenomenon on Sunday.

Climatic event may turn into tropical phenomenon, INSMET reports

“The possibility such an event becomes a tropical phenomenon in coming 24 hours is too high, once it moves away from Florida. Showers and pelting rains continues to be located to the right of the meteorological phenomenon,” as INSMET posted on Twitter.

Previously, INSMET reported the rainfall levels in western Cuba have slackened off, but unfortunately there are conditions for them to continue in coming hours.

A weak tornado was reported in the town of Candelaria, Artemisa province.

Drenching rains will continue falling in the west and center regions of Cuba, and may still be heavier in some other areas.