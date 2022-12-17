Canada to hold vigil to call for end to US blockade against Cuba

Cuba solidarity movements will hold a vigil in Vancouver on Friday to call for an end to the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States for more than 60 years.

Bridges of Love

Bridges of Love Coordinator Carlos Lazo told Prensa Latina that the initiative is part of others that will take place this month to advocate for the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba, and the end to hostilities from the US.

There will be supportive brothers and sisters who will defend the construction of bridges of love with Cuba and will call on US President Joe Biden to lift the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed for more than six decades, Lazo said.

According to him, participants will urge Washington to speed up the process of family reunification at its embassy in Havana, foster the process of sending remittances to relatives in Cuba, and promote broad cultural and scientific cooperation between the two countries.

Participants will also call for the immediate lifting of all measures that hinder the flow of food, medical supplies and other basic resources to Cuba, as well as of the limits imposed on the right to travel freely to Cuba to all US citizens and residents.

“Our goal is to mobilize those who share these views in a peaceful and effective way to prove that the true sentiment of most South Florida residents is to build Bridges of Love with the Cuban people,” Lazo insisted.

A similar vigil will be held at the international airport of Miami, in the United States, on Wednesday.