Arrivals of private megayachts on the rise in Cuba

The arrivals of foreign tourists in south-central Cuba at the Casilda Port, Trinidad, UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site, will guarantee one of the most active seasons in recent years, experts said.

Arrivals of private megayachts on the rise in Trinidad Cuba

After the impasse in tourist operations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Trinidad has attracted passengers of private mega-yachts again.

Casilda, managed by Servicios Portuarios Centro de Cienfuegos, is becoming an attractive port for the traffic of these high luxury vessels and medium-sized cruise ships, Port Director Sonia Ramirez said.

It is estimated that the number of people interested in the socio-cultural and historic route in the third village founded in Cuba and the so-called Valle de los Ingenios (Sugar Mills’ Valley), in southern Sancti Spiritus province, will increase gradually.

On Thursday, the second mega yacht in less than a week, bearing a Maltese flag, docked with ten tourists on its way from Cayo Largo del Sur to Santiago de Cuba.

Since the reopening of tourism in November 2021, it has been the third vessel to dock at the Casilda Port.