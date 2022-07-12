Argentina formalizes agricultural cooperation agreement with Cuba

The Government of Argentina published today in the Official Gazette a Cooperation Agreement for Agricultural Development between this country and Cuba, which will be in force for an initial period of five years.

The agreement was signed on January 6, entered into force on June 23 and will be automatically renewed until the parties so decide.

According to the disclosed document, both countries advocate developing a broad and effective cooperation in agricultural, livestock and food matters in a mutually beneficial manner.

For this purpose, they will exchange technical, economic and commercial information, as well as research results.

In addition, they will implement programs for the exchange between experts and the training of professionals and technicians.

The agreement provides for the creation of a Center for Training and Technology Transfer, oriented in particular to the development of direct sowing and attention to small and medium-sized Cuban producers.

Said organization will prioritize training in topics such as the sustainable management of agricultural production, food security and environmental care.

On the other hand, the two nations agreed to identify investment areas and detect possibilities for joint business.