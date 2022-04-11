Aerolineas Argentinas will resume flights to Cuba

Aerolineas Argentinas company will restart flights to Cuba in July this year, its president, Pablo Ceriani, announced today

During a meeting with the Caribbean country’s ambassador here, Pedro Pablo Prada, the manager specified that the inaugural trip will be on the 4th of that month, the date from which three weekly trips will be established between Buenos Aires and Havana.

It is a highly requested route by agencies and tour operators, both from Argentina and from different places in the region, Ceriani said.

Likewise, he assured that resuming the suspended flights since 2016 will contribute to deepen the cultural, economic and tourist exchange between both countries.

For his part, Prada highlighted the importance of the new connection between the two nations.

When some doors close, there are always many others that open up: now we will also fly to Havana with Aerolineas Argentinas. Let’s go with everything, wrote the ambassador in his profile on the social network Twitter.

Before suspending its trips to Cuba in 2016, the company from this South American nation had two direct trips per week to the island’s capital, with a high level of sales.

The interruption was announced after former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) cut financial support for the company in half.