WHO Concerned over Unfair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

Poor nations are the most affected by the inequity in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and will pay high prices to achieve immunization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s director-general, stressed.

‘I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure, and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries,’ Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during WHO’s executive meeting.



‘It’s right that all governments want to prioritize vaccinating their own health workers and older people first,’ he said. ‘But it’s not right that younger, healthier adults in rich countries are vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries,’ he said.



‘But we now face the real danger that even as vaccines bring hope to some, they become another brick in the wall of inequality between the world’s haves and have-nots,’ he stated.



According to WHO’s information, over 39 million doses were administered in nearly 50 richer countries and 25 in one lowest-income country.