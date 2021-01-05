Venezuela Inaugurates New National Assembly

Jorge Rodriguez was elected president of the Venezuelan National Assembly. (Photo taken from www.telesurtv.net).

The new National Assembly (unicameral Parliament) of Venezuela has officially been set up on Tuesday with a political majority of the revolutionary forces integrated in the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP).

After the parliamentary elections of December 6th, 2020, called by the National Electoral Council, the governing force gathered 4,277,926 votes, for a support of 91.3 percent, thereby securing 257 out of 277 seats.



Also, 37 seats out of the 48 awarded at the national level were occupied by the GPP.



President Nicolas Maduro pointed out on Monday during a meeting with deputies of that bloc the need for the new Parliament to emphasize political dialogue, reconciliation, coexistence and inclusion in the country’s economy, as well as the function of the legislative entity as Comptroller.



At the meeting, the GPP also presented its proposal for the leadership of the National Assembly, which includes the former Minister of Communications and head of the electoral Campaign Command, Jorge Rodriguez, as president of the legislative body, an initiative that must be approved by the deputies.



Rodriguez must be ratified by Parliament in its first session.