Venezuela Announces Candidates for November 21st Elections

Diosdado Cabello estimates that more than 3 500 000 Venezuelans cast their vote this Sunday. (Photo: Taken from AVN).

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on Monday announced the candidates to governors for the November 21 elections, after part of the votes cast in the open primary elections this Sunday were counted.

The Electoral Commission of the PSUV awarded the irreversibly win to candidates Luis Jose Marcano (Anzoategui), Argenis Chavez (Barinas), Rafael Lacava (Carabobo), Victor Clark (Falcon), Jose Vasquez (Guarico) and Adolfo Pereira (Lara).



Likewise, Jheyson Guzman (Merida), Hector Rodriguez (Miranda), Antonio Cedeño (Portuguesa), Freddy Bernal (Tachira), Julio Leon Heredia (Yaracuy), Omar Prieto (Zulia), Lizeta Hernandez (Delta Amacuro) and Jose Teran (La Guaira) will dispute the governorships in their respective states.



For her part, Venezuelan Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace Carmen Melendez was elected as a PSUV candidate to the mayor’s office in Caracas’ Libertador municipality.



At a press briefing offered early Monday, PSUV First Vice President Diosdado Cabello informed that in the states of Aragua, Apure, Bolivar, Cojedes, Monagas, Nueva Esparta, Sucre, Trujillo and Amazonas, the count of minutes continued and still with no conclusive results.

