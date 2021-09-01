UNICEF Provides Humanitarian Supplies to Displaced People in Ethiopia (+photos)

UNICEF´s Representative in Ethiopia, Adele Khodr, during her visit to Debark. (Photo: @UNICEFEthiopia).

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Tuesday provided humanitarian aid to displaced people in the Ethiopian region of Amhara, one of the scenarios for the actions of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Mattresses, water, food and cleaning supplies are some items that UNICEF´s Representative in Ethiopia Adele Khodr donated in Debark, a city where around 41,000 people are being protected, according to official reports.



On Tuesday, TPLF forces looted stores with food destined to be delivered in Debark in recent weeks, so UN´s donation had a greater impact than usual.



Afar and Amhara States civilians have been recently attacked by TPLF´s recruits and members, after the Government withdrew federal troops from Tigray in June.



As many as 4.5 million civilians are being affected in one way or another in the north of the country, the Press Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Billene Seyoum said last week.











(Photos: @UNICEFEthiopia)