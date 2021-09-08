UN Reiterates Call to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The impact of climate change can make corals bleach and die. (Photo: Taken from Climate Home News).

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for joint actions to overcome stagnation and build a future with zero net emissions, at a summit on climate action hosted by Argentina.

During his virtual presentation at the high-level summit on climate action in the Americas, Guterres highlighted that today many nations are showing their ambition and struggle to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and are working to adapt to climate disruptions.



The Portuguese politician stressed that he will continue to advocate that the international development financing architecture must offer options for climate action and debt sustainability in order to create jobs and alleviate the debt distress.



He pointed out that they have the full support of the UN in addressing the threats of pandemic, climate change and debt, and added that aligning the Covid-19 recovery packages and promoting resilience to the consequences of climate change are critical this year.



Guterres underscored three essential areas on which we must focus. One is to meet the goal of stabilizing global warming at 1.5 degrees Celcius, which we are currently a long way from achieving.