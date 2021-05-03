UN Highlights Media Role on Providing Reliable Information

Reliable information helps save lives and build strong and resilient societies, Guterres stressed. (Photo taken from PL).

UN Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres on Monday highlighted the significance of having reliable, verifiable and accessible information universally as part of the work of the media.

In his video message for the World Press Freedom Day, the UNSG said that the work of press is also a crucial activity among those coronavirus-posed challenges.



Reliable information helps save lives and build strong and resilient societies, Guterres stressed. In the pandemic and other crises such as climate change, journalists and media workers help navigate a swiftly-changing and often overwhelming information setting, he added.



Unfortunately, he warned, journalists –in other nations- have to face up huge risks including restrictions, censorship, abuse, harassment, arrests, and even death, all simply for just doing their job.



The situation continues to worsen every day as the coronavirus´ economic impact has hit many media outlets and threatened its own survival, the UNSG regretted.



For such a reason, Guterres urged the world governments to do everything possible to support the media, allies in the battle against misinformation and the fake news.