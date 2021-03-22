Trinidad’s Ermita de La Popa undergoes Rehabilitation

Reanimation project for Ermita de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria de la Popa. (Photo taken from http://www.conservadortrinidad.co.cu).

Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria de la Popa Hermitage, also known as Ermita de La Popa, undergoes restoration under a project by the Office of the Conservator of Trinidad and its Valle de los Ingenios

The rehabilitation of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria de la Popa Hermitage, located on the highest point of the city of Trinidad, is one of the tasks being undertaken by the Office of the Conservator of Trinidad and its Valle de los Ingenios.

According to Heberto Hernández González, one of the architects in charge of the construction work, the project consists of three stages: the reconstruction of the road leading to the hermitage —recently completed—, the structural consolidation of the building, and finally, the organization and reanimation of the chapel’s surroundings.

Due to the its high deterioration, the hermitage will be rebuilt all through. The idea is to restore all of its identity features, including the bells, said the architect.

The reconstruction of the 18th-century hermitage will serve to highlight the architectural values of a building representative of the city’s intangible heritage.

Translated from Oficina del Conservador de Trinidad