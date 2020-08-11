Ancient Road Found in Trinidad, central Cuba (+photos)

Field studies led to the discovery of the entire stone street built back in 1847.

(Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

The excavations carried out unveiled segments of a cobbled road that connected the town with Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria de La Popa Hermitage

Experts from the Department of Archeology of the Office of the Conservator of Trinidad have discovered the road that used to connect the town with Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria de La Popa Hermitage, also known as Ermita de La Popa (The Popa Hermitage).

Leonel Delgado Ceballo, head of the research team, told ACN that the field studies led to the discovery of the entire stone street built back in 1847, which went from the northern part of the town to the chapel located next to an 18th century military hospital.

Clay slabs measuring 25 centimeters in length and width were also discovered. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

According to Delgado, the finding has shed more light upon the protective masonry walls of the road and serves to support the thesis on the wide use of this construction technology in the Villa de la Santísima Trinidad. Clay slabs measuring 25 centimeters in length and width were also discovered which at the time shaped the sidewalks of the road.

The ancient cobbled street is almost entirely unearthed. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / ACN).

Restoration works have been already started to rescue the cobbled street which is expected to become another attraction for locals and visitor.

Translated from ACN

