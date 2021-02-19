Seiko Hashimoto, New President of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee

Hashimoto served as Olympics Minister and was one of two women in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Foto taken from https://asia.nikkei.com).

Japan on Thursday appointed former athlete Seiko Hashimoto president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to mark greater distance from sexist remarks by the former leader that caused global indignation.

The new Tokyo 2020 chief emerged as the favorite since last week and she officially agreed on Thursday to lead the preparations for the summer games to contribute to its success and safety.



Hashimoto served as Olympics Minister and was one of two women in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.



As an athlete, she competed in four Winter Olympics in speedskating, won a bronze medal in France, and also participated in three Summer Olympics in track cycling.



Her appointment takes a radical turn in the direction of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, as it went from an 83-year-old man to a 56-year-old woman.



Hashimoto’s predecessor was Yoshiro Mori, who stepped down on February 12, amid a scandal because he said women talked too much during board meetings, and for him, it was ‘annoying.’



When Mori presented his resignation, he acknowledged that his remarks caused chaos and could hinder the success of the international contest.