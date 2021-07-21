Sancti Spiritus Artists Accompanied Vulnerable People in Vaccination Sites

Young artists led the initiative in the different vaccination areas of the territory. (Photo: Taken from Brigada de Instructores de Arte José Martí / Facebook).

Artists, intellectuals and other workers from the cultural sector accompanied the vulnerable groups that have already received the three doses of the Abdala vaccine

Over 5 000 artists and other people from the cultural area in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, accompanied those who have already received the three doses of the Abdala vaccine as part of the intervention study for groups at risk.

These people are members of the Provincial Committee of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, the local Hermanos Saíz Association and the José Martí Brigade of Art Instructors. All of them gave their best so that the stay in the vaccination sites could be more pleasant.

According to María Eugenia Gómez, deputy director of the Culture and Art Sector in this province, after this first experience all the artists involved have already ratified their disposition to do the same when the mass vaccination will start.

“We consider that when one day the COVID-19 pandemic will be history, we can do this again in those places where there are vulnerable people who cannot reach our institutions”, she added.