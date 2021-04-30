Ricardo Fraccari Mourns Death of Cuban Baseball Official

Ernesto Reynoso played a very important role in the new baseball development strategy in Cuba, Franccari wrote in his message. (Photo taken from PL).

The president of the World Baseball-Softball Confederation, Ricardo Fraccari, on Thursday expressed sorrow for the death of Ernesto Reynoso, who was the top baseball official in Cuba.

Fraccari sent a letter to Osvaldo Vento Montelier, head of the Cuban sports movement, in which he stated, ‘The Confederation is deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the unexpected death of Ernesto Reynoso’.



He added in the document that during the period in which he served as national commissioner, Reynoso played a very important role in the new baseball development strategy in Cuba, always acting with ‘great motivation, professionalism and passion for our sport’.



The letter also asks to extend its condolences to Reynoso’s family and friends, as well as to all the people who are part of Cuban baseball, considered the national sport in Cuba.