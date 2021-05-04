Religious Organizations Urge U.S. Government to Lift Sanctions against Cuba

The text stresses that U.S. policy should not inflict harm or suffering on ordinary Cuban individuals and families.

Sixteen U.S. churches, religious and humanitarian organizations sent a letter to the U.S. government to request the lifting of the sanctions imposed by Trump, still in force, which harms Cubans and their families.

The message is addressed to the Secretaries of State and the Treasury, the two governmental structures in charge of implementing and controlling the irrational siege policy against the Caribbean nation.

The text stresses that U.S. policy should not inflict harm or suffering on ordinary Cuban individuals and families and that there are some administrative and regulatory changes that could improve food security, livelihoods, and economic growth in Cuba.

The economic sanctions, amplified by the COVID-19-related economic downturn, contribute to a severe shortage of basic items, including food, hygiene items, and medicines, the letter says.

The Organizations call the Biden administration to support an end to the embargo, institute a new policy of engagement, restore the Cuban Assets Control Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations regarding Cuba to their status on January 20, 2017, and lift the State Sponsors of Terrorism designation.

The letter signatories include The Episcopal Church, National Council of Churches, Presbyterian Church (USA), The United Methodist Church and the United Church of Christ, Justice and Witness Ministries.