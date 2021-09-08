Pope Francis Honors Cuba’s Patron Saint Day

His Holiness saves a grateful memory of my pilgrimage to the Lady of La Caridad del Cobre’s Shrine in September 2015. (Photo: Taken from PL).

Pope Francis gratefully recalled his 2015 pilgrimage to the Shrine Our Lady of La Caridad del Cobre, as Cuba’s patron saint day is commemorated on Wednesday.

Speaking at his weekly General Audience, His Holiness stated, ‘On this day, Cubans celebrate their Patron Saint and Mother, Our Lady of La Caridad del Cobre.’



With a grateful memory of my pilgrimage to her Shrine in September 2015, I want to present once again at the feet of the Lady of La Caridad del Cobre the life, dreams, hopes and pains of the people of Cuba, the Holy Father noted.



In that sense, Pope Francis asked that wherever there is a Cuban today, may he or she experience Mary’s tenderness, and may she lead them all to Christ, the Savior.