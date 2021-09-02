Omara Durand Wins Seventh Gold Medal in Paralympic Games

Durand’s second gold medal in Tokyo placed Cuba in the 33rd position of the medal standing

Cuban sprinter Omara Durand won her seventh gold medal in the 100 meters finals, class T12, of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Durand, accompanied by her guide Yuniol Kindelán, clocked in at 00:00:11.49, her personal record for the Paralympic Games, in a modality for visually impaired runners.



Durand was closely followed by Ukrainian Oksana Boturchuk, runner-up, with a time of 12.03 seconds, Chinese Liang Yanfen, third (12.51), and Dominican Darlenys de la Cruz, fourth (12.53).



Durand’s second medal earned the Cuban delegation a total of three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Games, placing Cuba in 33rd place in the standings, with the same balance as South Africa.