Mexico, Bolivia to Create Strategic Partnership

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce agreed to move on a strategic association, both leaders said today in a statement signed after a meeting at the National Palace.

Both presidents, who led their respective delegations in the talks, undertook to reactivate permanent mechanisms and set up a roadmap for consular and immigration; economic, commercial; technical, scientific and cultural cooperation matters, and for fighting drug trafficking and drug addiction.



They agreed on the significance of caring for and protecting their citizens abroad and working together on consular cooperation matters for the benefit of Mexican and Bolivian nationals around the world.



The leaders recognized the Mexico-Bolivia Economic Complementation Agreement in force since 2010, as a tool to take advantage of the economic-commercial relationship potential.



In addition, to favor a beneficial business environment for both countries, through commercial promotion that contributes to enhancing knowledge of respective markets and business missions.