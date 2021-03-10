Mexico Accelerates Immunization with Chinese Vaccines

Health Secretariat reported about increasing Mexico’s vaccines up to 22 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm from March to July. (Photo taken from PL).

Mexican government has speeded up its vaccination campaign by using additional Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccine doses, the country´s Secretary of Health reported.

Health Secretariat reported about increasing Mexico’s vaccines up to 22 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm from March to July.

In addition, it was presented the progress of CanSino Biologics vaccine packaging process in Mexico and the upcoming arrivals of new batches, in order to accelerate the country´s National Vaccination Plan.



Regarding the expansion of Sinovac and Sinopharm application, Mexico´s Health Secretariat detailed that, thanks to the unrelenting talks between both the Chinese and Mexican presidents, as well as the follow-up by the federal government and the Chinese embassy in Mexico, the aforementioned expansion was achieved.