Iran to Return Nuclear Deal after US Lifts Sanctions

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during a meeting with commanders, pilots, and staff members of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force. (Photo taken from ParsToday).

Iran will return to the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or nuclear deal once the United States lifts all sanctions against the Islamic Republic, ParsToday website posted on Monday.

Based on Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the note emphasizes that Washington must eliminate all coercive measures so that Iran can resume its nuclear commitments.



‘The United States must first lift all sanctions and then, if we will verify that they have indeed been lifted, we will return to our nuclear commitments without any problem,’ he said.



Ayatollah Khamenei insisted that Iran should not ‘trust Washington’s promises’ so as not to do the same.



The top Iranian religious leader recalled that Tehran trusted the representatives of the Barack Obama Government and fulfilled its obligations and then the United States violated what was signed.



‘Therefore, we distrust them and their promises are worthless to us,’ he stressed.