ICAP Online Event Will Denounce Effects of US Blockade on Cuba Sports

The virtual meeting will start at 09:00 hours, local time, will be broadcast live on @SiempreConCuba in Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

An online event on Wednesday will be dedicated to Cuban sports, being a new opportunity to denounce the negative effects of the United States blockade, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

Organized by ICAP, the virtual meeting will start at 09:00 hours, local time, will be broadcast live on @SiempreConCuba in Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and will be attended by officials, active athletes and sports glories.



ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez will chair the meeting, with the participation of Raul Fornes, first vice president of the National Sports Institute (INDER); Yadira Gonzalez, director of the company Cubadeportes, and Rodney Montes de Oca, director of Havana’s Antidoping Laboratory.



The Solidarity with Cuba Movement will be represented by Bill Ryan, from Canada, whom Cuba decorated with the Friendship Medal for his outstanding contribution to strengthening collaboration and friendship with the Caribbean island.



The first topic for debate will be grassroots sports, with statements by Physical Education Professors Leanet Lisnet, from the Wali Mustapha Sayed Special School, in Havana’s Ciudad Libertad, and Angel Machado, from the San Isidro Sports Center, in Old Havana.



Another topic for discussion will be the impact of the US blockade on commercialization, the scientific area and the treatment of athletes, with the participation of the directors of Cubadeportes and the Antidoping Lab, and INDER’s first vice president.



Hit by the tightening of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed for nearly six decades by the Government of the United States, Cuban sports reported losses of 10 million dollars last year alone.