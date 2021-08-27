Humanitarian Donation Arrives in Cuba from Italy

Cuba received a nearly 200-tons humanitarian donation from Italy, which will be sent to the territories most affected with the pandemic

The donation included lung respirators, antibiotics, sanitary items, and fast SARS-CoV-2 tests. (Photo: ACN).

A plane from Italy arrived in Cuba Thursday carrying around 200 tons of humanitarian aid to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The batch includes lung ventilators, generic drugs for comorbidity and associated symptoms, hospital antibiotics, health supplies and rapid antigen tests for diagnosing Covid-19, donated by organizations and individuals from Italy, Spain and France, as well as by Cubans residing in those countries.

Upon the arrival at the José Martí International Airport in Havana, the President of the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC) Michele Curto claimed that the donation was possible thanks to the immediate response to the campaign: #PoniéndoleCorazónACuba.

Curto pointed out that they raised nearly €1.5 million in just three weeks for purchasing medicines, medical supplies and equipment targeted to aid the Cuban people, an effort that will continue as long as it is necessary.

Cuban doctors gave meaning to the word: humanity, said Curto in reference to the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade members who worked in his country during the first outbreak of the pandemic, as part of the Cuban contribution provided in more than 40 nations to fight the disease.