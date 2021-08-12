Haiti Calls for General Elections in November

Prime Minister Ariel Henry assured that the elections are not negotiable. (Photo: Internet).

Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) announced that the general elections will be held on November 7, along with the constitutional referendum, according to a document circulating on social media on Thursday.

According to the text, the presidential and legislative elections will be held that date, in addition to the referendum that plans to modify the Constitution adopted in 1987, following the dictatorship of François and Jean-Claude Duvalier (1957-1986).



The elections were scheduled for September 26, but the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7 postponed them again, which are widely criticized by the country’s political and social forces.



The opposition Democratic and Popular Sector rejected to hold elections this year and advocated for a broad political and social consensus.



However, Prime Minister Ariel Henry assured that the elections are not negotiable, although it could yield in the formation of a new CEP.