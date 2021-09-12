COVID-19 in Cuba: High Survival Rate in Children

Children attending daycares must use masks as well as the workers. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso).

Cuba´s daily reports of children and adolescents with Covid-19 exceed 1,000. However, statistics register a 99% survival rate for this age group, an expert pointed out.

On Saturday, the eastern province of Camagüey and Havana reported two children dead, respectively; so Cuba´s children death toll went up to 14.

A total of 129,806 children under 18 years of age were infected with SARS-Cov-2 virus, the Head of the National Group of Pediatrics Lisset López said on television. However, 95% of them have recovered from the disease.

In recent hours, as many as 1,794 new cases were confirmed, 137 of them under one year of age, Ms. López stressed.

Children aging 2 years and younger are not included in children’s anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign, hence their protection is essential, depending entirely on their family, she said.

Referring to the immunization campaign, López stressed that health and education systems as well as family are main responsibles for children´s health, so that they can safely return to school and their usual activities.

Children´s vaccination campaign began in the southern province of Cienfuegos as well as in seven other regions: Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Havana, Sancti Spíritus, Matanzas, Guantánamo and Santiago de Cuba.

The 11 to 18-year-old group is receiving the first Soberana 02 dose, in order to be rolled out in the rest of the provinces.