Cuba to Try COVID-19 Vaccines in Pediatric Patients

This study against covid-19 will cover ages between five and 19 years old. (Photo taken from PL).

The trial with the vaccine candidates Soberana 01 and Soberana 02 in pediatric patients is scheduled for the end of February, informed Doctor of Science Vicente Vérez Bencomo, general director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute.

According to a Cuban News Agency report, the director pointed out that this study against covid-19 will cover ages between five and 19 years old.

During a virtual meeting with the Pan American Health Organization, the specialist pointed out that another aspect being considered is that the age from zero to five years old is the most vaccinated throughout life and constitutes a very high vaccination intensity. However, he specified that this possibility would be analyzed in the future.

To evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of the four Cuban vaccine candidates against covid-19, the National Coordinating Center for Clinical Trials (Cencec) is participating in the trials of Soberana 01 and 02, developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute, and Mambisa and Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).