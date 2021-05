The number of deaths from Covid-19 totals 675 and the number of infected since March 2020.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported 932 new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

In a televised press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, specified that 11 people died as a result of this pandemic.



Currently, 5,638 patients with the ailment are in hospital care in the Caribbean country.



Meanwhile, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 totals 675 and the number of infected since March 2020 has risen to 109,625, Duran said.