Cuba Ratifies Willingness to Implement Decree on Animal Welfare

A vet doctor offers her services in one of the clinics that exist in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso).

Cuba has confirmed its willingness to implement all aspects of the animal welfare law decree, nearly two months after its entry into force (July 10), officials from the Agriculture Ministry (MINAG) said Friday.

According to Orlando Díaz, MINAG’s legal director, work is being done intensively on multiple missions related to its implementation, a gradual process requiring a comprehensive, cohesive work of all actors involved including the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA).



Yosvanis Gutiérrez, director of the National Center for Animal Health explained that one of the greatest challenges is to achieve an adequate functioning of mechanisms and communication channels to report animal abuse issue, an effort in which several institutions are currently linked.



He explained that in the last 15 days, 22 complaints were received from five provinces, with highest incidence from Villa Clara and Havana.



He added that work is being done on proceedings that must be followed once complaints have been made, due to the number of bodies deeply involved in.



Likewise, they are developing a training plan for the entire Agriculture system, mainly in municipalities, which have the most important role in this legislation.