Cuba Present in World Parliamentary Conference in Austria

Cuba is represented by a delegation led by Ana Maria Mari, vice president of the National People’s Power Assembly. (Photo: Taken from ACN).

Cuba participated today in the Fifth World Conference of Presidents of Parliaments, attended by more than 100 legislative leaders from around the world, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting is the largest in the world at the highest level in legislative representation and is focusing on its priorities on actions that require urgent international intervention such as the global response to Covid-19 and the subsequent recovery.



The convention, which is held every five years, is also addressing the climate emergency, the fight against disinformation, the participation of young people in politics and gender equality.



Cuba is attending with a delegation led by Ana Maria Mari, vice president of the National People’s Power Assembly, and made up of Parliamentarians Yolanda Ferrer and Rolando González, head and vice-head of the International Relations Commission of the unicameral parliament.



The delegation also includes Cuban Ambassador here Loipa Sanchez Lorenzo, who is also accredited in Slovenia and Croatia, as well as before the United Nations Organizations based in this capital.