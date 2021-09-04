Cuba President: The Work of Enrique Molina Remains in the Heart of Every Cuban

Molina, 78, achieved a vast work as an actor in theater, film and television. (Photo: Taken from PL).

President Miguel Diaz-Canel today regretted the death of renowned Cuban actor Enrique Molina, as a result of complications derived from Covid-19.

Sad dawn for #Cuba with the death due to #COVID19 of another great figure of our culture: Enrique Molina, the president wrote on his Twitter account. Our heartfelt condolences go out to family, friends and the people, wrote the president, who stressed that the work of the popular artist ‘remains in the heart of every Cuban.’



Molina, 78, achieved a vast work as an actor in theater, film and television, in which he embodied memorable characters.