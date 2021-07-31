Cuba Praises NAM Condemnation of Attack on Its Embassy in Paris

The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) wrote a communiqué to condemn the terrorist attack against the Embassy of Cuba to France

MNOAL-tree-logo

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday thanked the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for its statement against the attack on the Cuban Embassy in France on July 26.

On his official Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy welcomed the statement from the NAM, which denounced the campaign on social networks to promote chaos in Cuba.



‘Cuba appreciates the NAM’s statement, its support and strong condemnation of the terrorist attack with Molotov cocktails on @EmbaCubaFrancia, as well as against the misuse of ICTs (Information and Communication Technologies) to incite and commit acts of terrorism,’ Rodriguez tweeted.



The attack on the Cuban diplomatic mission in Paris is the result of the campaign of hatred and violence unleashed against the Caribbean nation through social networks, says the statement signed by the NAM’s Coordination Bureau.



According to the text, this crusade has the support of groups and organizations based in the United States, under the knowledge and tolerance of US authorities.