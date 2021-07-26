Cuba Olympic Delegation Honors National Rebellion Day

President of the Cuban Sports Institute (Inder), Osvaldo Vento. (Photo: Taken from PL).

The Cuban delegation that is participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games celebrated the island’s National Rebellioness Day on Monday and ratified its support to the Revolution.

We join the celebrations on the 68th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks, the president of the Cuban Sports Institute (Inder), Osvaldo Vento, said here on Monday.



We ratify the strongest rejection of the aggression orchestrated from the United States with the purpose of destabilizing a country that will never give in, he said at a virtual event due to the protocols to stop the Covid-19 pandemic.



He highlighted the majority support for the Revolution and the permanent leadership of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, so that ‘from this combat post, we will continue to strive to deserve the follow up with which millions of compatriots promote our athletes’.



During his speech, followed through Inder’s Facebook web site and the digital publication Jit, the INDER director strongly condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government on Cuba.



For her part, weightlifter Ludia Montero, who finished sixth in the women’s 49-kilogram contest, highlighted ‘the irrevocable decision to be faithful to the tradition of struggle in which the July 26, 1953, feat was inscribed with blood.’



Two days after achieving the best historic result in Cuban women’s weightlifting, Montero, 22, confirmed that ‘every day will be an expression of the values defended by the centennial generation’.