Cuba: Health Authorities Report Increase in COVID-19 Cases

From March 2020 to date, 712 992 people got infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Cuba.

Cuban Health Ministry reported today that the total number of people sick with Covid-19 in the country amounts to 39,629; 1,594 more than those reported yesterday.

Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology, explained in his daily report that 8,317 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.



The expert pointed out that 39,629 active patients receive assistance, from them, 39,216 are clinically stable.



Meanwhile, 413 patients are treated in intensive care, 279 in serious condition and 134 in critical condition.



Concerning pediatric cases, he commented that 1,885 had been detected in the last 24 hours, including 231 children under one year of age, 65 with less than six months and 21 newborns.



In the last 15 days, 24,731 infants got ill at a rate of 1,649 per day, Dr. Durán warned.



The specialist reported that 6,637 medical discharges were granted to patients who suffered from Covid-19, and now the number of the recovered amounted to 667,339.



The Chief Epidemiologist regretted the death of 86 people in the last hours, with which the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,967 deaths.