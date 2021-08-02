Cuba: Havana Concludes Vaccination Process against COVID-19

More than 1.355 million people in Havana have already received the three doses of one of Cuban-made vaccines. (Photo: Desoft / Twitter).

Ministry of Public Health confirms the conclusion of the anti-COVID-19 immunization process in the Cuban capital

With more than 1.355 million people who have received the complete immunization scheme (three doses) of one of Cuban-made vaccines, Havana concluded the vaccination process against Covid-19 on Monday.

This was confirmed by Dr. Maria Elena Soto Entenza, head of the Department of Primary Health Care at the Public Health Ministry (MINSAP), who explained that the process was generally concluded, but some vaccination centers will remain open for those who have not received their doses.



According to MINSAP data, until July 31, 9,894,050 doses of the Cuban-made vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, as well as Abdala, the first vaccine in Latin America, have been administered in the country.



Of this number, some 4,020,594 people have received at least the first dose, while 3,218,69 received the second dose.



In total, 2,655,387 volunteers in Cuba have received the complete vaccination scheme.



Dr. Soto Entenza explained that the immunization process was completed in 20 Cuban municipalities: the Isla de la Juventud special municipality, all 15 municipalities in Havana and four in eastern Santiago de Cuba province.



She noted that 35 other municipalities are going through the different stages of vaccination, while the procedure started on July 29 in 19 municipalities.