Cuba Grateful for World Solidarity amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Flags from Cuba and Argentina in Havana’s José Martí International Airport.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday has reiterated his gratitude for the donations Cuba has received from different countries, amid the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The solidarity aid from sister nations continues to arrive in our country. In the last few hours, a shipment with medical supplies arrived in from Argentina. At the same time, packages with food donated by different nations are being distributed in the provinces. Thank you all,’ the president wrote on his Twitter account.



This Sunday, an Argentine Air Force flight arrived in Havana with 3.5 tons of medical supplies, including facemasks, syringes, needles, protective masks, disposable gowns and gloves, sent by the national and Buenos Aires Governments.



Cuba has been receiving similar loads from governments, solidarity organizations and Cuban residents abroad after the complex epidemiological and economic situation created by the spread of the SARS- CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and the tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.