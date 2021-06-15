Cuba Develops Emergency Respirators for Post-Surgical Recovery

In less than a year, the Neuroscience Center of Cuba (CNEURO) developed an emergency respirator, called Pcuvente, whose use was authorized in the country’s post-surgical recovery rooms, Granma reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the machine is being used for emergency mechanical ventilation in adult patients, and takes advantage of the easy use of its manual resuscitation bags designed for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.



Ernesto Velarde, engineer in telecommunications at CNEURO and one of those involved in the project, said that Pcuvente was designed to provide emergency ventilation for periods no longer than 24 hours.



In addition, it can be of great help in intensive care units, recovery rooms and during transport in or out of a hospital, Velarde stated.



The expert stressed that with a manufacturing plan of 250 respirators, this equipment will allow Cuba to treat patients who require controlled or assisted ventilation.