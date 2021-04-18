COVID-19 in Cuba: 1 037 New Cases, Thirteen Deaths

The national director of Epidemiology of Cuba, Francisco Durán, reported today that in the last hours a thousand 37 new infections with Covid-19 were reported.
Durán in his daily press conference specified that 13 people died over the last 24 hours as a result of this disease.
He explained that 4,895 patients with the ailment are in the country’s hospitals.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths from Covid-19 totals 525 and the number of infected since March 2020 has risen to 93 thousand 511, Duran said.