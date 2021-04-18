COVID-19 in Cuba: 1 037 New Cases, Thirteen Deaths

Cuba accumulates 93 thousand 511 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the country on March, 2020.

The national director of Epidemiology of Cuba, Francisco Durán, reported today that in the last hours a thousand 37 new infections with Covid-19 were reported.

Durán in his daily press conference specified that 13 people died over the last 24 hours as a result of this disease.



He explained that 4,895 patients with the ailment are in the country’s hospitals.



Meanwhile, the number of deaths from Covid-19 totals 525 and the number of infected since March 2020 has risen to 93 thousand 511, Duran said.