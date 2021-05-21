China to Contribute Billions to Fight against COVID-19

On speaking at the World Health Assembly, Xi Jinping pointed out that the funds will be disbursed over the next three years. (Photo taken from PL).

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday announced a contribution of three billion dollars to support the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the socioeconomic recovery of developing nations.

On speaking at the World Health Assembly, the president pointed out that the funds will be disbursed over the next three years and at the same time China will supply more vaccines, encourage its companies to transfer technology and undertake joint research projects.



The Chinese leader reiterated Beijing’s support for releasing patents on vaccines and proposed holding an international forum among producers to explore ways for a fair and equitable distribution of those products.



Xi recalled that powers must be accountable for dealing with the pandemic, noting that priority should be given to human lives, defining strategies based on science and supporting poorer States through initiatives such as debt relief.



He called to condemn political manipulation, any attempts to use the pandemic to stigmatize others, and vaccine nationalism.



The Chinese president called on financial institutions to support poor States, accelerate the Covax program, design a system to better manage future pandemics, and adhere to the principle of consultation in the face of any difficulties.



Among other issues, Xi noted that China delivered its vaccines free of charge to over 80 countries, exported them to 43 and provided health materials to 150 nations.