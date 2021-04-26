China Passes New Regulations to Prevent Espionage

The new rules seek to guarantee the specific functions of authorities and institutions. (Photo taken from PL).

China on Monday adopted new regulations to prevent espionage, and assured that in recent years, foreign agencies and hostile forces have intensified infiltrations to steal secrets in different ways and more sectors.

The State Security Ministry pointed out that the new rules seek to guarantee the specific functions of authorities and institutions to prevent that practice.



They recommend to the State security bodies to work regularly with the relevant departments to design and adjust the list of units that have to be most protected from espionage.



Those agencies will support the provision of advertising materials, guidelines and training, but when providing guidance and carry out inspections, they must follow the legal procedures and respect and protect the laws and interests of citizens and organizations.



The regulations emphasize more protection of the confidentiality of State, labor and commercial secrets, as well as the privacy and personal information during any process of revision.



Among other aspects, they note the need to reinforce cyber security, data protection and the responsibilities of the operators of information infrastructures.