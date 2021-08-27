Bolsonaro Encourages Brazilians to Use Weapons

Machine guns and pistols have become popular symbols among Bolsonaro supporters. (Photo: Reuters).

Without considering the consequences, President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday encouraged everyone in Brazil to buy a rifle, in a meeting with supporters outside the Alvorada Palace, the official residence.

According to the former soldier, prone to arming the population to the teeth, those who reject this measure should stop bothering those who buy guns.



As a nod to his weapons policy, Bolsonaro on Thursday also defended the carrying and possession of military devices for his fellow countrymen.



The former soldier mocked press reports that indicate that the number of purchases of war devices doubles year after year.



He said that today the countryman is calmer. We took the money from the NGOs (non-governmental organizations), we managed via decree to give the 762 rifle to you…. Today you can ride a horse or take your jeep (vehicle) and ride around the farm all armed.



He added that while the bandits were armed with automatic rifles in Rio de Janeiro, the press did not say anything…, it was great. He complained that now, when good citizens buy guns, people criticize.



In February, Bolsonaro amended four federal decrees with the aim of reducing bureaucracy and expanding access to firearms and ammunition.