Wuhan and all of Hubei are a health priority in China, Xi Jinping

Xi also emphasized that preventive work should be carried out in a decisive manner from the communities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan are the priority in the fight against the new coronavirus and therefore should receive more resources.

In an inspection tour of Beijing, the president oriented a unified system to dispatch materials, personnel and funds from each region of the country to these locations, as they were the most affected by an outbreak that he described as challenging.

He welcomed the work of the doctors, especially in Wuhan, called on them to stay on the front line and urged that good use be made of the newly built hospitals so that no patient is left unattended.

Xi also emphasized that preventive work should be carried out in a decisive manner from the communities and demanded that all levels of government respond in a timely manner to the concerns of the people and keep them informed in an open, accountable and transparent manner.



Among other issues, he urged that the increase in the price of basic necessities and the sale of counterfeit products be combated and severely punished, and that the impact of the epidemic on the economy be minimized.