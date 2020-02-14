Venezuela’s President highlights complaint against US coercive measures

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro. (Photo: PL)

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro highlighted this Friday the complaint filed at the International Criminal Court against the US government’s unilateral coercive measures against his country.

On Twitter, the president described such actions, harmful to the welfare of the Venezuelan people, as crimes against humanity, and ratified the right of the nation to peace and sovereignty.



‘We firmly and categorically denounce the US government to the International Criminal Court for its crimes against humanity, against the Venezuelan people who have the right to peace and self-determination. Stop So Much Aggression and Blockade, Venezuela Demands Justice,’ the head of State tweeted.



On February 7, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury exercised punitive actions against the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (CONVIASA), in a new episode of Washington’s hostile policy against Caracas.



Before the new onslaught of the White House, the Bolivarian Executive decided to go to the International Criminal Court of The Hague to file a lawsuit against the United States for the damages caused by coercive measures.



‘We are convinced that the aftermaths of unilateral coercive measures constitute crimes against humanity, they are widespread and systematic attacks,’ Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza expressed on Thursday.



The head of Venezuelan diplomacy stressed the fact that such actions, violating international law and the sovereignty of nations, seek a political end, a change of government through anti-constitutional channels.



According to a study conducted by the Center for Economic and Political Research – headquartered in the United States – economic aggressions requested by the opposition and applied by the White House are responsible for the death of at least 40,000 Venezuelans.