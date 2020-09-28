Venezuela to Publish List of Candidates for Parliament Elections

Indira Alfonzo, president of the Electoral Chamber in Vebezuela. (Photo taken from PL).

The National Electoral Council (CNE) will publish on Monday the list of candidates who are going to participate in the parliamentary elections on December 6, as announced by Indira Alfonzo, president of the Electoral Chamber.

When offering the balance of the election schedule, Indira Alfonzo explained the stage of visible modifications in the voting paper of the Automated System of Nominations culminated on September 18.



Regarding Community Assemblies of indigenous peoples, Alfonzo said the process concluded and satisfactorily developed in more than 3000 communities represented by the indigenous peoples in the country.



In this way, she stated, the indigenous spokespersons who will participate in the General Assembly on December 9, which will be held in accordance with their customs to appoint three representatives of those communities in the new Parliament.



She also highlighted the ecumenical meeting with representatives of several churches, who expressed their willingness to cooperate with the process and call their parishioners to vote as a right.