Venezuela President Highlights Hugo Chavez’ Legacy

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro highlighted on Tuesday the legacy of the revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez (1954-2013), on occasion of the 66th anniversary of his birth in Sabaneta, Barinas state.

‘Happy Birthday Commander Chavez. You are and will be forever an immortal giant, eternal leader of the Bolivarian Revolution and inspiration for the Venezuelan people’s struggle. Our tribute today, July 28, 66 years after your birth,’ the president posted on his Twitter account.



Venezuela honors Hugo Chavez on Tuesday, who led the social changes started in 1999 when the Bolivarian Revolution assumed power.



The Eternal Commander Hugo Chavez Foundation convened this Tuesday the Venezuelan people to commemorate the birth of the revolutionary leader, with songs and poems.