Venezuela: Maduro Calls to Prepare Hospitals for Covid-19 Patients

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday called to prepare military campaign hospitals in the parking lot of the Caracas Polyhedron, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

During a productive working day, the president explained that these centers will provide personalized care to each asymptomatic patient to protect their life and preserve the Venezuelans’ public health.



Maduro ratified that the Bolivarian Government has taken audacious measures based on scientific treatments to contain the pandemic, and insisted that the country is prepared if any state reports 80% of occupancy of hospital beds.



He thanked the residents in the Capital District and the state of Miranda for complying with the radical quarantine, which was resumed in those two regions on Wednesday in order to cut off the chains of Covid-19 contagion.



Maduro added that as long as an effective vaccine against the virus does not exist, the health and epidemiological protection and prevention measures will be kept in place.