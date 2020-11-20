UNESCO Praises Role of Cuban Women in Scientific Research

Since 1959, Cuba has been working in policies to increase the presence of women in all fields of life. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

UNESCO considers that Cuba is one of the seven countries in Latin America and the Caribbean showing improvement in gender parity in scientific field

Cuba and six other Latin American countries have achieved gender parity in scientific research, according to the report Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Latin America and the Caribbean prepared by UNESCO.

The document, jointly prepared by the United Nations Organization for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women and UNESCO’s Regional Office for Science in Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighted that seven nations in the region, including Cuba and Venezuela, managed to surpass the 45% rate of women researchers.

The report points out that, despite the remarkable progress in gender equity during the last decades, only 29% of women are researchers worldwide, and 3% of the Nobel prizes in science have been awarded to them.

In Cuba, since 1959, women have had policies of inclusion and participation in the country’s scientific, economic, social, and political development.

The results shown by the Island today are the fruits of the Revolution, which offers women and men equal rights, opportunities and possibilities.