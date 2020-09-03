Tropical Storm Nana Moves across Guatemala

This satellite image shows Tropical Storm Nana approaching Belize on Wednesday. (Photo: NOAA / The Associated Press).

Tropical storm Nana, the sixteenth of the current cyclonic season, is advancing today through Guatemala, reported the United States National Hurricane Center.

The last warning issued by that entity, indicates that Nana will also extend this day over the extreme southeast of Mexico and a decrease in speed is expected.



At 7:00 local time, the central region of this meteorological phenomenon was estimated near latitude 16.6 north, longitude 89.7 west, with a west-southwest movement of 24 kilometers per hour.



This storm has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts, but a rapid weakening is anticipated today.



The National Hurricane Center has warned that rain can lead to life-threatening flash floods and landslides.



During Wednesday, Nana had gained in organization and intensity to become a hurricane; however, upon reaching the coast of Belize, it began to lose intensity and degraded to a tropical storm.